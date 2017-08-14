Ric Flair hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’ - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ric Flair hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

Posted: Updated:

(WSPA) – Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

The wrestling icon is reportedly in intensive care.

Melinda Morris Zanoni with Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted Saturday that Flair was in the hospital for routine monitoring and there was no reason to panic.

Zanoni asked for “prayers and positive energy” and said the wrestler is dealing with “tough medical issues” early Monday morning on Twitter.

The 68-year-old wrestler known as the Nature Boy is from Charlotte and both a WCW and WWE champion among other accolades.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Non-profit organization identifies 62 active 'Hate Groups' in Tri-State

    Non-profit organization identifies 62 active 'Hate Groups' in Tri-State

    Monday, August 14 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-14 18:18:54 GMT

    According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.

    According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.

  • Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'

    Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'

    A police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally.

    A police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally.

  • West Virginia group to call for removing Confederate statue

    West Virginia group to call for removing Confederate statue

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-08-14 14:59:08 GMT
    Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increaseSenate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase

    West Virginia residents are planning to gather at a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on the grounds of the state Capitol in Charleston and call for its removal.

    West Virginia residents are planning to gather at a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on the grounds of the state Capitol in Charleston and call for its removal.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Police release identity of victim in Oakwood Road fatal shooting

    UPDATE: Police release identity of victim in Oakwood Road fatal shooting

    Monday, August 14 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-08-14 15:25:28 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died. 

    The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died. 

  • Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee

    Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee

    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-08-14 01:36:32 GMT
    Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 
    Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

  • Ric Flair hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

    Ric Flair hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-08-14 14:29:37 GMT

    Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

    Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.