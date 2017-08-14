Non-profit organization identifies 62 active 'Hate Groups' in Tr - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Non-profit organization identifies 62 active 'Hate Groups' in Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.

Each year, the SPLC updates their "Hate Map" to "identify, monitor and combat domestic hate groups and other extremists" across the nation.

The latest SPLC data claims 62 "Hate Groups" are currently in operation in the tri-state-area, with 4 of those being in West Virginia, 23 in Kentucky, and 35 in Ohio.

Those in West Virginia include:

  • Aryan Strikeforce -West Virginia (statewide)
  • American Nazi Party - West Virginia (statewide)
  • National Alliance - Hillsboro, West Virginia
  • Original Knight Riders Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Beckley, West Virginia

Those in Kentucky include:

  • Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Harrodsburg, Kentucky
  • Crew 38 - Kentucky (statewide)
  • Aryan Strikeforce - Kentucky (statewide)
  • Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Kentucky (statewide)
  • Supreme White Alliance - Kentucky (statewide)
  • National Socialist Movement - Kentucky (statewide)
  • American Defense Records - Lexington, Kentucky
  • Nation of Islam - Lexington, Kentucky
  • New Black Panther Party - Louisville, Kentucky
  • League of the South - Taylorsville, Kentucky
  • League of the South - London, Kentucky
  • Israel United In Christ - Louisville, Kentucky
  • The Daily Stormer - Louisville, Kentucky
  • Traditionalist Worker Party - Louisville, Kentucky
  • Nation of Islam - Louisville, Kentucky
  • Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Morehead, Kentucky
  • Fellowship of God's Covenant People - Union, Kentucky
  • Kinsman Redeemer Ministries - Alexandria, Kentucky
  • League of the South - Fort Mitchell, Kentucky
  • Southern National Congress - Fruit Hill, Kentucky
  • Traditionalist Worker Party - Madisonville, Kentucky
  • Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Dawson Springs, Kentucky
  • Traditionalist Worker Party - Murray, Kentucky

Those in Ohio include:

  • Southern Ohio Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Ohio (statewide)
  • Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC - Ohio (statewide)
  • Aryan Strikeforce - Ohio (statewide)
  • National Socialist Movement - Ohio (statewide)
  • American Vanguard - Ohio (statewide)
  • Outlaw Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Ohio (statewide)
  • Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Ohio (statewide)
  • Soldiers of Odin - Ohio (statewide)
  • Supreme White Alliance - Ohio (statewide)
  • Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Ohio (statewide)
  • Blood and Honour Social Club - Ohio (statewide)
  • The Daily Stormer - Worthington, Ohio
  • Nation of Islam - Columbus, Ohio
  • Israel United In Christ - Heath, Ohio
  • Mission: America - Columbus, Ohio
  • ACT for America - Columbus, Ohio
  • Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Columbus, Ohio
  • The Right Stuff - Columbus, Ohio
  • The Daily Stormer - Columbus, Ohio
  • Pass the Salt Ministries - Hebron, Ohio
  • Non-Universal Teaching Ministries - Fostoria, Ohio
  • Nation of Islam - Akron, Ohio
  • Divine Truth Ministries - Bainbridge, Ohio
  • Faith2Action - North Royalton, Ohio
  • New Black Panther Party - Dayton, Ohio
  • Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Vincent, Ohio
  • Nation of Islam - Dayton, Ohio
  • ACT for America - Cleveland, Ohio
  • Soldiers of Odin - Cleveland, Ohio
  • Nation of Islam - Cleveland, Ohio
  • All Eyes on Egipt Bookstore - Cleveland, Ohio
  • Citizens for Community Values - Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Christ or Chaos - West Chester, Ohio
  • ACT for America - Cincinnati, Ohio
  • The Right Stuff - Cincinnati, Ohio

The following are definitions the SPLC has used to describe the "Hate Groups:"

NEO NAZI - Neo-Nazi groups share a hatred for Jews and a love for Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. While they also hate other minorities, gays and lesbians and even sometimes Christians, they perceive "the Jew" as their cardinal enemy.

HATE MUSIC - Racist music groups are typically white power music labels that record, publish and distribute racist music in a variety of genres.

KU KLUX KLAN - The Ku Klux Klan, with its long history of violence, is the most infamous - and oldest - of American hate groups. Although black Americans have typically been the Klan's primary target, it also has attacked Jews, immigrants, gays and lesbians and, until recently, Catholics.

RACIST SKINHEAD - Racist Skinheads form a particularly violent element of the white supremacist movement, and have often been referred to as the "shock troops" of the hoped-for revolution. The classic Skinhead look is a shaved head, black Doc Martens boots, jeans with suspenders and an array of typically racist tattoos.

VINLANDERS SOCIAL CLUB - The Vinlanders Social Club was formed in 2003 by a handful of former members and associates of a rogue racist skinhead group, the Outlaw Hammerskins. Publicly the Vinlanders appeared to be a coalition of independent state skinhead crews, but in reality the group functioned as a single entity.

WHITE NATIONALIST - White nationalist groups espouse white supremacist or white separatist ideologies, often focusing on the alleged inferiority of nonwhites. Groups listed in a variety of other categories - Ku Klux Klan, neo-Confederate, neo-Nazi, racist skinhead, and Christian Identity - could also be fairly described as white nationalist.

AMERICAN FREEDOM PARTY - The American Freedom Party (formerly American Third Position) is a political party initially established by racist Southern California skinheads that aims to deport immigrants and return the United States to white rule.

NEO-CONFEDERATE - The term neo-Confederacy is used to describe twentieth and twenty-first century revivals of pro-Confederate sentiment in the United States. Strongly nativist, neo-Confederacy claims to pursue Christianity and heritage and other supposedly fundamental values that modern Americans are seen to have abandoned.

LEAGUE OF THE SOUTH - The League of the South is a neo-Confederate group that advocates for a second Southern secession and a society dominated by "European Americans." The league believes the "godly" nation it wants to form should be run by an "Anglo-Celtic" (read: white) elite.

BLACK SEPARATIST - Black separatists typically oppose integration and racial intermarriage, and they want separate institutions -- or even a separate nation -- for blacks. Most forms of black separatism are strongly anti-white and anti-Semitic, and a number of religious versions assert that blacks are the Biblical "chosen people" of God.

NATION OF ISLAM - Since its founding in 1930, the Nation of Islam (NOI) has grown into one of the wealthiest and best-known organizations in black America. Its theology of innate black superiority over whites and the deeply racist, anti-Semitic and anti-gay rhetoric of its leaders have earned the NOI a prominent position in the ranks of organized hate.

ANTI-MUSLIM - Anti-Muslim hate groups are a relatively new phenomenon in the United States, with many appearing in the aftermath of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Beginning in 2010, anti-Muslim legislation increased and opposition to the development of an Islamic Center in lower Manhattan made headlines.

ANTI-LGBT - Opposition to equal rights for LGBT people has been a central theme of Christian Right organizing and fundraising for the past three decades - a period that parallels the fundamentalist movement's rise to political power.

CHRISTIAN IDENTITY - Christian Identity is a unique anti-Semitic and racist theology that rose to a position of commanding influence on the racist right in the 1980s. "Christian" in name only, the movement's relationship with evangelicals and fundamentalists has generally been hostile due to the latter's belief that the return of Jews to Israel is essential to the fulfillment of end-time prophecy.

GENERAL HATE - These groups espouse a variety of rather unique hateful doctrines and beliefs that are not easily categorized. Many of the groups are vendors that sell a miscellany of hate materials from several different sectors of the white supremacist movement.

HOLOCAUST DENIAL - Deniers of the Holocaust, the systematic murder of around 6 million Jews in World War II, either deny that such a genocide took place or minimize its extent. These groups (and individuals) often cloak themselves in the sober language of serious scholarship, call themselves "historical revisionists" instead of deniers, and accuse their critics of trying to squelch open-minded inquiries into historical truth.

NATIONAL SOCIALIST MOVEMENT - An organization that specializes in theatrical and provocative protests, the National Socialist Movement (NSM) is one of the largest and most prominent neo-Nazi groups in the United States.

The SPLC has also broken down the number of "Hate Groups" by their practices for their national map:

193 - Black Separatists

14 - Anti-Immigrant

52 - Anti-LGBT

101 - Anti-Muslim

21 - Christian Identity

46 - General Hate

16 - Hate Music

10 - Holocaust Denial

130 - Ku Klux Klan

43 - Neo-Confederate

99 - Neo-Nazi

78 - Racist Skinhead

14 - Radical Traditional Catholicism

100 - White Nationalist

California currently has the most active "Hate Groups" with 79. Florida is second with 63, followed by Texas (55) and New York (47). North Dakota has the least with one.

