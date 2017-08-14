US 35 Closed in Putnam County Due to Tractor-Trailer Crash

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are closed after a vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge. One tractor-trailer overturned, resulting in one injury. The extent of injuries to that individual are unknown at this time. Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. We will provide more informatio...
FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are closed after a vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge. One tractor-trailer overturned, resulting in one injury. The extent of injuries to that individual are unknown at this time. Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. We will provide more informatio...
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A helicopter crashed Saturday in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville, where a violent white nationalist rally was taking place. The Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, the FAA confirmed to CBS News. There are two confirmed fatalities, the Virginia State Police posted on their Facebook page.
A helicopter crashed Saturday in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville, where a violent white nationalist rally was taking place. The Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, the FAA confirmed to CBS News. There are two confirmed fatalities, the Virginia State Police posted on their Facebook page.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.
Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.
West Virginia residents are planning to gather at a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on the grounds of the state Capitol in Charleston and call for its removal.
West Virginia residents are planning to gather at a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on the grounds of the state Capitol in Charleston and call for its removal.
A police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally.
A police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!