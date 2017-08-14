US 35 Closed in Putnam County Due to Tractor-Trailer Crash

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are closed after a vehicle accident.

The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.

One tractor-trailer overturned, resulting in one injury.

The extent of injuries to that individual are unknown at this time.

Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.