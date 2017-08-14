US 35 Reopens Following Semi Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

US 35 Reopens Following Semi Crash

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 8/14/17 @ 8 p.m.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County have reopened following a semi crash.

The semi crash was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.

According to a release by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, the semi was traveling south at the time of the crash and was transporting frozen plasma to be shipped overseas.

At this time, it appears that the cause of the crash was a load shift. 

The driver of the semi had to be freed by the fire department cutting the windshield open. The driver was transported to the hospital but was alert and provided a verbal statement to the officers at the scene.

The road was reopened after several hours.

Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash.

ORIGINAL: 8/14/17 @ 2:30 p.m.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are closed after a vehicle accident.

The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge. 

One tractor-trailer overturned, resulting in one injury.

The extent of injuries to that individual are unknown at this time.

Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

