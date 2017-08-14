US 35 Reopens Following Semi Crash

UPDATE: 8/14/17 @ 8 p.m.

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County have reopened following a semi crash.

The semi crash was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.

According to a release by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, the semi was traveling south at the time of the crash and was transporting frozen plasma to be shipped overseas.

At this time, it appears that the cause of the crash was a load shift.

The driver of the semi had to be freed by the fire department cutting the windshield open. The driver was transported to the hospital but was alert and provided a verbal statement to the officers at the scene.

The road was reopened after several hours.

Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash.

ORIGINAL: 8/14/17 @ 2:30 p.m.

