Suspected arrested for ATV robbery in Putnam County

Six Arrested After Drug Raid in Huntington Six Arrested After Drug Raid in Huntington West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Eight people were detained, resulting in six totals arrests after a drug raid Monday morning in Huntington. The raid took place at a residence on the 600 block of 7th Street in Huntington. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, syringes were found all over the area both inside and outside of the residence. A "Do Not Occupy" order was placed on the house by the Cabell Huntington Health Department due to the syringes and feces being ... HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Eight people were detained, resulting in six totals arrests after a drug raid Monday morning in Huntington. The raid took place at a residence on the 600 block of 7th Street in Huntington. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, syringes were found all over the area both inside and outside of the residence. A "Do Not Occupy" order was placed on the house by the Cabell Huntington Health Department due to the syringes and feces being ...

Man Arrested for Starving Dog to Death, Nearly a Dozen Others Suffering Malnutrition Man Arrested for Starving Dog to Death, Nearly a Dozen Others Suffering Malnutrition FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with allegations of animal cruelty. According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, at around 11:30 am on Monday, Fayette County Animal Control Officers and Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence located on Shady Lane just outside of Fayetteville to investigate a report of possible animal cruelty. Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found a dog that had apparently died ... FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with allegations of animal cruelty. According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, at around 11:30 am on Monday, Fayette County Animal Control Officers and Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence located on Shady Lane just outside of Fayetteville to investigate a report of possible animal cruelty. Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found a dog that had apparently died ...

Suspected arrested for ATV robbery in Putnam County Suspected arrested for ATV robbery in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a violent assault where he stole multiple firearms and an ATV. Police arrested Rodney May Sr., of Frazier's Bottom, after they received a report that a man had been robbed while riding an ATV near Evergreen Road. May allegedly jumped from behind a wood pile and struck the victim's head with an axe handle, according to a criminal complaint. The victim then attempted to escape, but was attacked by May and an uni... PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a violent assault where he stole multiple firearms and an ATV. Police arrested Rodney May Sr., of Frazier's Bottom, after they received a report that a man had been robbed while riding an ATV near Evergreen Road. May allegedly jumped from behind a wood pile and struck the victim's head with an axe handle, according to a criminal complaint. The victim then attempted to escape, but was attacked by May and an uni...

Family returns home to find blood splatter after pet dog attacks intruder Family returns home to find blood splatter after pet dog attacks intruder A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live. A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.

Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Ohio Car Attack Suspect Faces Murder Charge, Civil Rights Probe Ohio Car Attack Suspect Faces Murder Charge, Civil Rights Probe The man suspected of ramming a car into a crowd of counter demonstrators at a white-nationalist rally, killing one and injuring more than a dozen others, was facing multiple charges on Sunday morning, including second-degree murder. Video of the incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, shows the car appearing to plow deliberately at a high rate of speed over multiple counter-protesters at the rally. Heather D. Heyer, 32, a Charlottesville resident who police say was crossing... The man suspected of ramming a car into a crowd of counter demonstrators at a white-nationalist rally, killing one and injuring more than a dozen others, was facing multiple charges on Sunday morning, including second-degree murder. Video of the incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, shows the car appearing to plow deliberately at a high rate of speed over multiple counter-protesters at the rally. Heather D. Heyer, 32, a Charlottesville resident who police say was crossing...

Putnam County Deputies Make Several Drug Arrests Putnam County Deputies Make Several Drug Arrests Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) made several drug related arrests. Here is a list the of the arrests. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Ronald O. Appleberry from Dayton, Ohio, for Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested William R, Young from Poca, for Possession with intent to deliver schedule Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) made several drug related arrests. Here is a list the of the arrests. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Ronald O. Appleberry from Dayton, Ohio, for Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested William R, Young from Poca, for Possession with intent to deliver schedule

Update: 10 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Update: 10 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Miranda Campbell Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Ten people have now been arrested in connection with the 4-month long investigation into the Park Place Bar. Charleston Police arrested James Bryant aka "Old School" and Roderic Scott Johnson aka "Scotty Bones" on several drug charges. Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Ten people have now been arrested in connection with the 4-month long investigation into the Park Place Bar. Charleston Police arrested James Bryant aka "Old School" and Roderic Scott Johnson aka "Scotty Bones" on several drug charges.