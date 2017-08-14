Governor Justice Announces Nick Casey is No Longer Chief of Staff

It has been just over a week since Governor Jim Justice decided to switch political parties. House Minority Leader Delegate Tim Miley said he is not surprised by the decision. After talking with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, there are many concerns among state lawmakers. One of those concerns, whether businesses will want to move into the state with the current economic climate. "We haven't raised taxes or revenue in a long long time and the price...
In North Central West Virginia there are three restaurants that have been honored by Wine Spectator multiple times. Owners of two of those restaurants say providing quality service and working with local vendors helps them stand out in the local food tourism business. "We definitely want them to have a wow factor," said Wonder Bar WV LLC Managing Partner Daniel Watts. For 71 years The Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg has worked to serve North Central West Virgin...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that Nick Casey will no longer be serving as his Chief of Staff.
Political debate is part of how some people determine who they will support in upcoming elections. Monday, the Ohio Democratic Party announced they had finalized plans for the first of six debates between party primary candidates running in the gubernatorial race.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that Nick Casey will no longer be serving as his Chief of Staff.
Lawmakers in Ohio are well aware that sex trafficking is a problem in the state, and have made great strides in curbing as much of it as they can.
Gov. Jim Justice says his proposed homeland security incentive for eastern U.S. coal mines would cost about $4.5 billion annually.
President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."
A city council in West Virginia has voted against a nondiscrimination ordinance that would have extended protections to LGBT residents.
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
A police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally.
West Virginia residents are planning to gather at a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on the grounds of the state Capitol in Charleston and call for its removal.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
