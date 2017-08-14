Governor Justice Announces Nick Casey is No Longer Chief of Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that Nick Casey will no longer be serving as his Chief of Staff.

“Nick Casey is a friend and a good man,” said Governor Justice. “There’s no question we all tried very hard during the legislative session to get things done, I wish we could have done better. I’ve given this a lot of thought and going forward I just didn’t see any pathway where it would work out. I appreciate the work Nick Casey has done and wish him well in the future.”

This is the first major change in Governor Justice's administration since he announced he was changing his political at a President Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Huntington, WV on August 3rd, 2017.

Governor Justice also said he will conduct a press conference on Wednesday, August 16th, 2017, at 10 AM in the Governor's Reception Room at the State Capitol.