Governor Justice Announces Nick Casey is No Longer Chief of Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that Nick Casey will no longer be serving as his Chief of Staff.

“Nick Casey is a friend and a good man,” said Governor  Justice. “There’s no question we all tried very hard during the legislative session to get things done, I wish we could have done better. I’ve given this a lot of thought and going forward I just didn’t see any pathway where it would work out. I appreciate the work Nick Casey has done and wish him well in the future.”

This is the first major change in Governor Justice's administration since he announced he was changing his political at a President Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Huntington, WV on August 3rd, 2017.

Governor  Justice also said he will conduct a press conference on Wednesday, August 16th, 2017, at 10 AM in the Governor's Reception Room at the State Capitol.

  • State Democratic Party shares debate plans, mocks state GOP for lack thereof

    Political debate is part of how some people determine who they will support in upcoming elections. Monday, the Ohio Democratic Party announced they had finalized plans for the first of six debates between party primary candidates running in the gubernatorial race.

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that Nick Casey will no longer be serving as his Chief of Staff. 

    Lawmakers in Ohio are well aware that sex trafficking is a problem in the state, and have made great strides in curbing as much of it as they can.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.

    Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 
    The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died. 

