Man Arrested for Starving Dog to Death, Nearly a Dozen Others Suffering Malnutrition

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with allegations of animal cruelty.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, at around 11:30 am on Monday, Fayette County Animal Control Officers and Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence located on Shady Lane just outside of Fayetteville to investigate a report of possible animal cruelty.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found a dog that had apparently died of starvation and was chained inside of an open metal cage.

There were 10 other dogs, all of which were chained on very short leashes, many with no shelter.

All of these animals were apparently suffering from severe malnutrition/starvation. The 10 surviving animals were seized and transported to the Fayette County Animal Shelter. 

Thomas Seth Sedlock, age 35, of Fayetteville was arrested and charged with 1 felony count of animal cruelty and 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

He was arraigned before Fayette County Magistrate Sam Parsons and released on a $10,000.00 bond posted by his Mother. 

Sedlock was previously arrested on March 7, 2017 and charged with Domestic Battery, being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and animal cruelty.

During this prior investigation Deputies found the deceased remains of domestic rabbits as well as the remains of a small black bear at this residence. A hearing in connection with those allegations is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, 2017. 

The criminal case is being investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Fayette County Animal Control Officer.

