Southbound Lane of I-77 Closed Due to Semi Load Spill, Oil Spill

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A semi carrying transformers spilled its load on I-77 in Kanawha County, resulting in the southbound lane being closed.

The incident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Tuppers Creek exit at mile marker 111.

According to dispatchers at the scene, there were no injuries reported in the load spill.

However, the transformers that spilled also had oil in them, which spilled onto the highway.

Reports indicate that around 20 gallons of oil spilled.

Our crew at the scene says that at 4:15 p.m. street sweepers were working on finishing the cleanup job.

Our crew indicates that the road should reopen soon.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.