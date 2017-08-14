Man Charged for Terroristic Threats After Threatening Officers a - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Charged for Terroristic Threats After Threatening Officers and Family

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after making threats to law enforcement and his family with gasoline. 

Troopers responded to the 9400 block of Scarberry Lane near Ona for a domestic in progress at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were advised that Brandon Chapman was being violent with his family and threatened to turn his dogs loose on the police. 

According to a release, officers were advised that Chapman additionally made threats to "pour gas on the officers".

Once officers arrived on scene, they noticed Chapman driving erratically down the road on a 4 wheeler. He drove past the officers and into the woods. 

An officer spoke to family members, who stated that Chapman was out of control and hitting them with rocks and threatening to cause them harm. 

While speaking to family, Chapman came back down the road on the ATV and began circling the officer and his family.

The officer began giving Chapman orders to stop driving the ATV. 

Chapman stopped the ATV and was observed to have a gas can, cigarette lighter, and a small dog. He sat on the ATV and flicked the cigarette lighter, threatening to burn his family home and cause harm to his parents. 

The officer ordered Chapman off of the ATV after several times but did not abide. As the officer grabbed him, gasoline was dumped on the officer's face and front side.

After several minutes of resistance, Chapman was arrested, and Cabell County EMS responded to flush the officer's eyes of the gasoline.

Brandon Chapman has been charged with Terroristic Threats, two counts of Battery on a police officer, two counts of Assault on a police officer, Domestic Battery, Domestic Assault, and obstructing, and is lodged in Western Regional Jail on $60,000.

