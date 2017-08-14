Local Domestic Abuse Survivors Share their Stories

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - "It's difficult for women to talk about,” exclaimed Martha, “Mostly, it's difficult to open doors that have been closed for many many years. In my case, once those doors have been opened, you want to make sure that certainly, someone benefits from it.”

Martha, and her daughter Tara, are doing just that by sharing their story of domestic abuse survival. This process has taken them decades but now, fear is being replaced by a different emotion.

“I can always remember every instance,” stated Tara. “You know, as a child, you think they won’t remember, their memory isn't that great. But I can always remember being a little bit or I have a voice or mom when she needed help her she needed Mending. It was very excruciating even after all these years but I'm so proud of her.”

“I was embarrassed and ashamed,” said Martha. “It's like, how could I have allowed this to happen to me. It's hard to go back and think about the time you were laying on the floor being choked out of anger and having to find the strength to either fight back or black out.”

Tara remembers the day her mother found the strength to fight back against her abuser.

“I heard him yelling, stop, stop hitting me,” exclaimed Tara. She had grabbed my book bag and started hitting him back to get him away from her and that was the time that I was like he's probably not ever going to do that again. Because she made him stop that time and I can see her gaining strength then.”

Martha and Tara's journey began almost 40 years ago and they were not as many programs like the YWCA’s resolve family abuse program available.

“The thing that people don't understand a lot of times is you don't just walk away,” Tara stated. “You don't just walk away, there's always the connection. There’s always that fear of what if, what if they come back, what if they decide no one else can have you.”

But throughout the mountain state, there is help.

“We have such great programs,” added Tara. “There are 14 programs in the state that serve all 55 counties. In the coalition against domestic violence, there is the umbrella for all of these programs and they have resources.”

These two strong women want to inspire others to help them find their voice and strength.

"First of all, it’s not easy and everyone deserves respect and you have to find your strength and motivation,” Martha said. “And now, there is help out there. My strength and motivation was my daughter. I feel that we’re very fortunate today.”