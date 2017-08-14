Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera? - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The solar eclipse is just one week away but social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.

Most of the beauty shots of next week’s solar eclipse will be taken by professional cameras or shot through a telescope. But, the most common photos we will see will be taken by the millions of smart phones everyday people are using.

So how do you protect your camera?

NASA says if you’re using an iPhone or Android smart phone camera lens you should not need any added camera filter. Experts say the lenses on your smart phones are generally very small and do not admit enough light on auto focus.

So, your picture will actually come out over exposed and washed out but your phone camera should not be harmed.

Where you need to be really careful is while taking these photos you will no doubt accidentally glimpse at the full-on solar disk and that could damage your eyes if you prolong the viewing.

NASA says to avoid this harmful contact, you should wear approved solar eclipse viewing glasses.

You can find a list of all the approved glasses for safe viewing of the solar eclipse here.

