Family working to get AED's in schools throughout Cabell County, WV

They are a device that can help save a life during cardiac emergencies, automated external defibrillators or AED's. They are frequently located in shopping centers, airports and other public places.

But after suffering a loss of a child a Putnam County family started working to get the devices in area schools as well.

Mary Kuhl and her husband started the Maura Rae Kuhl AED Foundation to raise money to pay for the devices. Right now they are working with Cabell County Schools to get the devices in all of the county's schools.

"In a sudden cardiac arrest your best chances of surviving are getting an AED within less than 5 minutes. They are everywhere you go so it just makes sense that they are in the schools," Mary Kuhl said.

Each of the devices costs about $1,500.

The family is hosting a 5K Run and Walk this Friday to help raise money for the cause.

For more information about the race follow this link: http://www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=9605