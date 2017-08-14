Almanac: Plenty of cold, snow for this winter for Northeast

The solar eclipse is just one week away but social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
A police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally.
West Virginia residents are planning to gather at a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on the grounds of the state Capitol in Charleston and call for its removal.
Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.
Mrs. International was crowned Saturday night in Charleston. The final week of pageants has brought hundreds to West Virginia- many for the first time. Women and their families flew from across the glob to spend a week in Charleston, competing for the crown.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) — The man accused of plowing a car into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia had been photographed hours earlier carrying the emblem of one of the hate groups that organized the “Take America Back” campaign.
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) -- Authorities say an Alabama man whacked his twin brother with an aluminum baseball bat because he didn't want to share tacos. The News Courier reports that 19-year-old Tyler Dukes of Athens was arrested by Limestone County sheriff's deputies Thursday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
A police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally.
