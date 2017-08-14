Almanac: Plenty of cold, snow for this winter for Northeast - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Almanac: Plenty of cold, snow for this winter for Northeast

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) – Folks rooting for a snowy winter are going to like the forecast from the Farmers’ Almanac, in the Northeast, at least.

The Maine-based almanac that goes on sale this week is predicting a snowy winter from Maryland to Maine with five coastal storms to bring misery to the region.

The publication, now in its 200th year, predicts cold weather for central regions, wet weather for the southeastern states, and dry weather for the nation’s western third.

The almanac editors aren’t afraid to go out on a limb using a secret formula that dates to 1818.

But that doesn’t mean they’re always right. The publication was off the mark last winter when heavy snow failed to materialize in the Midwest and the Middle Atlantic states were milder than anticipated.

