Busy Charleston Street Shut Down Due to Crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident.

The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole.

The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The power pole struck is still standing, but there are concerns that the pole could collapse, which is why the road is shut down.

Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.