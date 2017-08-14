Neighbors Shocked After North Charleston Drive-By Shooting

CHARLESTON- Neighbors were shocked to find out a former murderer moved into their neighborhood, and even more surprised and concerned when his house was shot at over the weekend. The home is just feet from the Grandview Elementary School playground.

Shannon Edens and her daughter Ariel were playing outside when Edens told 13 News, the weekend drive-by shooting was out of character for the neighborhood.

"It's a great neighborhood, I went to the school down the street, I love this place," Edens added.

Investigators say gunmen were targeting Brandon Saunders in two drive-by shootings this weekend. Saunders is out of jail after serving time for a murder conviction.

"He has since been released from prison, and apparently recently moved into that neighborhood, which previously did not have incidents like these taking place," Chief Detective Lt. Steve Cooper told 13 News.

Edens and her daughter now live on the west side of Charleston, but plan to move back to Woodward Drive for Eden to raise her daughter in a safe community.

"There have always been kids in this neighborhood a lot. I mean it's a family neighborhood. I grew up here, I had friends who grew up here and now I want to raise my daughter here," Edens added.

From the Grandview Elementary School lot you can literally see the home that was shot at over the weekend. That's why police added more officers to the school for the first day- to put parents and students at ease.

While Woodward Drive mayo look quiet, police still aren't sure who was shooting at Saunders. The car the shooter was driving, was spotted in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon. The driver, Dana Jamhar Stevenson, led police on a chase before running on foot towards the Kanawha River and throwing a gun in the water.

Stevenson was wanted on federal firearms charges, and is now in federal prison.

Charleston Police Department's Dive Team recovered the gun Stevenson threw.

"There are many times that individuals who have lengthy criminal histories or who are involved in criminal activity draw gunfire. They become targets of other individuals involved in criminal activity," Lt. Cooper added.

Charleston Police Officers are running ballistic tests to see if the gun they found was the same one used in the drive-by shootings.

Investigators say while Stevenson was driving the car from the crime scene, he may not have been in the car over the weekend.