Neighbors Shocked After North Charleston Drive-By Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Neighbors Shocked After North Charleston Drive-By Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

CHARLESTON- Neighbors were shocked to find out a former murderer moved into their neighborhood, and even more surprised and concerned when his house was shot at over the weekend. The home is just feet from the Grandview Elementary School playground. 

Shannon Edens and her daughter Ariel were playing outside when Edens told 13 News, the weekend drive-by shooting was out of character for the neighborhood. 

"It's a great neighborhood, I went to the school down the street, I love this place," Edens added.

Investigators say gunmen were targeting Brandon Saunders in two drive-by shootings this weekend. Saunders is out of jail after serving time for a murder conviction. 

"He has since been released from prison, and apparently recently moved into that neighborhood, which previously did not have incidents like these taking place," Chief Detective Lt. Steve Cooper told 13 News.

Edens and her daughter now live on the west side of Charleston, but plan to move back to Woodward Drive for Eden to raise her daughter in a safe community. 

"There have always been kids in this neighborhood a lot. I mean it's a family neighborhood. I grew up here, I had friends who grew up here and now I want to raise my daughter here," Edens added.

From the Grandview Elementary School lot you can literally see the home that was shot at over the weekend. That's why police added more officers to the school for the first day- to put parents and students at ease.

While Woodward Drive mayo look quiet, police still aren't sure who was shooting at Saunders. The car the shooter was driving, was spotted in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon. The driver, Dana Jamhar Stevenson, led police on a chase before running on foot towards the Kanawha River and throwing a gun in the water.

Stevenson was wanted on federal firearms charges, and is now in federal prison.

Charleston Police Department's Dive Team recovered the gun Stevenson threw. 

"There are many times that individuals who have lengthy criminal histories or who are involved in criminal activity draw gunfire. They become targets of other individuals involved in criminal activity," Lt. Cooper added.

Charleston Police Officers are running ballistic tests to see if the gun they found was the same one used in the drive-by shootings. 

Investigators say while Stevenson was driving the car from the crime scene, he may not have been in the car over the weekend.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Neighbors Shocked After North Charleston Drive-By Shooting

    Neighbors Shocked After North Charleston Drive-By Shooting

    Monday, August 14 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-08-15 03:37:43 GMT

    Neighbors were shocked to find out a former murderer moved into their neighborhood, and even more surprised and concerned when his house was shot at over the weekend. The home is just feet from the Grandview Elementary School playground.  Shannon Edens and her daughter Ariel were playing outside when Edens told 13 News, the weekend drive-by shooting was out of character for the neighborhood.  

    Neighbors were shocked to find out a former murderer moved into their neighborhood, and even more surprised and concerned when his house was shot at over the weekend. The home is just feet from the Grandview Elementary School playground.  Shannon Edens and her daughter Ariel were playing outside when Edens told 13 News, the weekend drive-by shooting was out of character for the neighborhood.  

  • Six Arrested After Drug Raid in Huntington

    Six Arrested After Drug Raid in Huntington

    Monday, August 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:34:11 GMT
    West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.
    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Eight people were detained, resulting in six totals arrests after a drug raid Monday morning in Huntington. The raid took place at a residence on the 600 block of 7th Street in Huntington. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, syringes were found all over the area both inside and outside of the residence. A "Do Not Occupy" order was placed on the house by the Cabell Huntington Health Department due to the syringes and feces being ...
    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Eight people were detained, resulting in six totals arrests after a drug raid Monday morning in Huntington. The raid took place at a residence on the 600 block of 7th Street in Huntington. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, syringes were found all over the area both inside and outside of the residence. A "Do Not Occupy" order was placed on the house by the Cabell Huntington Health Department due to the syringes and feces being ...

  • 3-year-old Ohio kid found under pile of trash in running car, dad arrested

    3-year-old Ohio kid found under pile of trash in running car, dad arrested

    Monday, August 14 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:08:35 GMT

    An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.

    An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family returns home to find blood splatter after pet dog attacks intruder

    Family returns home to find blood splatter after pet dog attacks intruder

    Monday, August 14 2017 12:23 PM EDT2017-08-14 16:23:49 GMT

    A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.

    A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.

  • SUV carrying grill blows up when woman lights cigarette

    SUV carrying grill blows up when woman lights cigarette

    Monday, August 14 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-08-14 19:21:33 GMT

    A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.

    A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.

  • Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee

    Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee

    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-08-14 01:36:32 GMT
    Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 
    Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.