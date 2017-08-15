Ranch being recalled over undeclared ingredient

In total, 742 cases of 11 oz. glass bottles were distributed to retailers and locations nationwide.
In total, 742 cases of 11 oz. glass bottles were distributed to retailers and locations nationwide.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
(CNN) - General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue. The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(CNN) - General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue. The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nearly 275,000 iPhone cases that contain glitter suspended in liquid are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation.
Nearly 275,000 iPhone cases that contain glitter suspended in liquid are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation.
Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.
Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.
Makeup sold at a store that markets to young girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.
Makeup sold at a store that markets to young girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.
Honda is recalling 1.2 million cars in the U.S. because a battery sensor can short out and cause a fire.
Honda is recalling 1.2 million cars in the U.S. because a battery sensor can short out and cause a fire.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles to fix malfunctioning alternators or a wiring problem that can make air bags inflate unexpectedly.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles to fix malfunctioning alternators or a wiring problem that can make air bags inflate unexpectedly.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
The solar eclipse is just one week away but social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.
The solar eclipse is just one week away but social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.
Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.
Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.