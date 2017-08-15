Ranch being recalled over undeclared ingredient - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ranch being recalled over undeclared ingredient

Litehouse Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of its OPA by Litehouse Ranch because it may contain undeclared eggs. The Food and Drug Administration has been made aware of this recall which is limited to one production day from a single manufacturing location.

Litehouse took this action proactively because people who are sensitive or have allergies to egg could be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. No reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product have been reported. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

In total, 742 cases of 11 oz. glass bottles were distributed to retailers and locations nationwide. The ‘Best Used By’ date can be found on the top of the bottle, labeled: Best by Oct.24.17. With the lot code of 13948 6/11fl LH/OPA RANCH. No other code dates of this product or any other Litehouse products are involved in this recall.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing egg was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of eggs. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a packaging error. All affected distributors and retail customers, as well as the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), are being notified and the affected product is being removed from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Litehouse customer service at 1-800.669.3169 or litehousefoods.com/contact. Information may also be found on our website at www.litehousefoods.com.

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-08-15 07:35:27 GMT
