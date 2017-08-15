Big Ben to fall silent for four years due to restoration project - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Big Ben to fall silent for four years due to restoration project

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

LONDON — The bongs will soon be gone.

Big Ben — the huge clock bell of Britain's Parliament — will fall silent next week as a four-year restoration project gets underway.

The bongs of the iconic bell will be stopped after chiming noon on Aug. 21 to protect workers during a 29-million-pound ($38 million) repair project on the Queen Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben and its clock. It isn't due to resume regular service until 2021.

Steve Jaggs, keeper of the Great Clock, said Monday that the clock mechanism will be dismantled piece by piece and its four dials will be cleaned and repaired. The 13.5 British ton (15.1 U.S. ton, 13.7 metric tons) bell will be cleaned and checked for cracks.

Big Ben has been stopped several times since it first sounded in 1859, but the current restoration project will mark its longest period of silence.

Parliamentary officials say they will ensure that the bell still sounds on major occasions, such as New Year's Eve and Remembrance Sunday.

The silence presents a problem for the BBC, which broadcasts the bongs every evening before the radio news through a microphone in the belfry.

After testing out the sound of substitute bells, the broadcaster said it will use a recording.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Almanac: Plenty of cold, snow for this winter for Northeast

    Almanac: Plenty of cold, snow for this winter for Northeast

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-08-15 01:33:17 GMT
    Credit: PixabayCredit: Pixabay
    LEWISTON, Maine (AP) – Folks rooting for a snowy winter are going to like the forecast from the Farmers’ Almanac, in the Northeast, at least. The Maine-based almanac that goes on sale this week is predicting a snowy winter from Maryland to Maine with five coastal storms to bring misery to the region. The publication, now in its 200th year, predicts cold weather for central regions, wet weather for the southeastern states, and dry weather for the nation’s western th...
    LEWISTON, Maine (AP) – Folks rooting for a snowy winter are going to like the forecast from the Farmers’ Almanac, in the Northeast, at least. The Maine-based almanac that goes on sale this week is predicting a snowy winter from Maryland to Maine with five coastal storms to bring misery to the region. The publication, now in its 200th year, predicts cold weather for central regions, wet weather for the southeastern states, and dry weather for the nation’s western th...

  • SUV carrying grill blows up when woman lights cigarette

    SUV carrying grill blows up when woman lights cigarette

    Monday, August 14 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-08-14 19:21:33 GMT

    A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.

    A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.

  • 3-year-old Ohio kid found under pile of trash in running car, dad arrested

    3-year-old Ohio kid found under pile of trash in running car, dad arrested

    Monday, August 14 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-08-14 21:08:35 GMT

    An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.

    An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.