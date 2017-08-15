Big Ben to fall silent for four years due to restoration project

A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
The solar eclipse is just one week away but social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.
Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.
