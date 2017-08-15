WV funding announced for 3 drug treatment sites - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV funding announced for 3 drug treatment sites

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Three substance use disorder programs in West Virginia are receiving $1.6 million in funding from the state.
    
The funding was announced by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities.
    
The funding includes $700,000 for a 10-bed long-term residential treatment program for women in Brooke County, $594,000 for a six-bed short-term residential treatment program for women in Mercer County and $398,000 for a recovery residence for women in the Institute area of Kanawha County.
    
The state said the funding supports recommendations from the Governor's Advisory Council on Substance Abuse.

