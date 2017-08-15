More Fleas Test Positive For The Plague

Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
During the summer break, many kids enjoy using their cell phones and playing video games – maybe a little too much.
During the summer break, many kids enjoy using their cell phones and playing video games – maybe a little too much.
Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in Ohio.
Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in Ohio.
Mosquitos in Kanawha and Putnam Counties have tested positive for La Crosse virus and West Nile virus.
Mosquitos in Kanawha and Putnam Counties have tested positive for La Crosse virus and West Nile virus.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.
Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
The solar eclipse is just one week away but social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.
The solar eclipse is just one week away but social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.