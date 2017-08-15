Update: Water Available at Distribution Sites for Ashland Residents

A number of people do not have water after a water main break in Ashland, Kentucky.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...
FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are closed after a vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge. One tractor-trailer overturned, resulting in one injury. The extent of injuries to that individual are unknown at this time. Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. We will provide more informatio...
The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.
Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A helicopter crashed Saturday in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville, where a violent white nationalist rally was taking place. The Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, the FAA confirmed to CBS News. There are two confirmed fatalities, the Virginia State Police posted on their Facebook page.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
Multiple members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in Ohio, according to federal authorities.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
Being a hero is often about timing – being in the right place at the right time. It is about knowing when to act, what to do and how to save the day without hesitation.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
A lawsuit claims a woman got an extra topping on her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
