Update: Water Available at Distribution Sites for Ashland Residents

UPDATE STORY: 8/15/17 @ 4:30 p.m.

According to a release, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the City of Ashland Engineering and Utilities department responded to a report of a water break in the southbound center lane of US-23 near the 39th Street intersection.

The department discovered a break in a 10-inch water line, which is the largest supply line in their delivery system. Valves leading to the break were closed at 10 a.m., and the crew immediately began digging its way towards the broken line, which is approximately 15 feet deep.

The department expects to reach the break by 5 p.m. 

Crews will work throughout the night, and hope to restore service to customers in the next 48 hours. 

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the City of Ashland along with Boyd County Emergency Management will provide bottled water for Boyd County residents.

To participate, authorities ask to please arrive at the Oakview Road Emergency Center located in the lower parking lot of ACTC. If necessary, the station will reopen Wednesday morning and remain open until water service is restored.

You will need to show proof of Boyd County residency, and residents will be limited to one case per household.

Alternatively, the City of Ashland Parks Department has set up a water distribution station at the Central Park Playground Concession Stand from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. If necessary, that station will reopen Wednesday, and remain open until water service is restored.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/15/17 @ 11:30 a.m.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - A number of people do not have water after a water main break in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to Chris Pullem, City Community and Economic Director, there is a break in a main water line at the intersection of 23rd and 39th Streets in Ashland.

The water has been shut off at the site as crews begin digging down 15-feet to determine the damage to the 24-inch water line.

The number of residents impacted by the outage is still being accessed, and it is estimated water service will be restored sometime tomorrow.

Ashland Community and Technical College has canceled classes for today.

