Water Main Break in Ashland, KY

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - A number of people do not have water after a water main break in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to Chris Pullem, City Community and Economic Director, there is a break in a main water line at the intersection of 23rd and 39th Streets in Ashland.

The water has been shut off at the site as crews begin digging down 15-feet to determine the damage to the 24-inch water line.

The number of residents impacted by the outage is still being accessed, and it is estimated water service will be restored sometime tomorrow.

Ashland Community and Technical College has canceled classes for today.