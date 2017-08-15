Former officer pleads guilty to bribing woman with sex Former officer pleads guilty to bribing woman with sex MGN Online A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket. A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.

Neighbors Shocked After North Charleston Drive-By Shooting Neighbors were shocked to find out a former murderer moved into their neighborhood, and even more surprised and concerned when his house was shot at over the weekend. The home is just feet from the Grandview Elementary School playground. Shannon Edens and her daughter Ariel were playing outside when Edens told 13 News, the weekend drive-by shooting was out of character for the neighborhood.

Six Arrested After Drug Raid in Huntington West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Eight people were detained, resulting in six totals arrests after a drug raid Monday morning in Huntington. The raid took place at a residence on the 600 block of 7th Street in Huntington. According to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, syringes were found all over the area both inside and outside of the residence. A "Do Not Occupy" order was placed on the house by the Cabell Huntington Health Department due to the syringes and feces being ...

Man Arrested for Starving Dog to Death, Nearly a Dozen Others Suffering Malnutrition FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with allegations of animal cruelty. According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, at around 11:30 am on Monday, Fayette County Animal Control Officers and Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence located on Shady Lane just outside of Fayetteville to investigate a report of possible animal cruelty. Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found a dog that had apparently died ...

Suspected arrested for ATV robbery in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a violent assault where he stole multiple firearms and an ATV. Police arrested Rodney May Sr., of Frazier's Bottom, after they received a report that a man had been robbed while riding an ATV near Evergreen Road. May allegedly jumped from behind a wood pile and struck the victim's head with an axe handle, according to a criminal complaint. The victim then attempted to escape, but was attacked by May and an uni...

Family returns home to find blood splatter after pet dog attacks intruder A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.

Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.