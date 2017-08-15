Former officer pleads guilty to bribing woman with sex - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former officer pleads guilty to bribing woman with sex

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) - A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.

The Times West Virginian reports that Marcus Slauer, a former officer with the Farmington Police Department, received a suspended sentence of one to 10 years in prison on Monday, with three years' probation. Marion County prosecuting attorney Jeff Freeman says the state made a deal with Slauer at the request of the victim and her family, as the woman didn't want to testify in a trial about the extracted sex acts, which the criminal complaint says took place at the police station.

Freeman says Slauer will petition the court to serve his probation in Florida, where he currently lives.

Information from: Times West Virginian, http://www.timeswv.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

