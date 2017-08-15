Officer accused of mocking death during Virginia rally - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Officer accused of mocking death during Virginia rally

SHIVELY, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky police officer faces disciplinary action in connection to a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman struck and killed after a car rammed into a counter-protest at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers says Officer Morris Rinehardt was placed on paid administrative leave Monday and an internal investigation is underway.

News outlets report the post on Rinehardt's personal Facebook page pictured a car with a caption that says, "When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram." The man charged in the Charlottesville rally was driving a Dodge Challenger.

Myers says potential punishment ranges from six days suspension to termination.

A Philadelphia firefighter and a Massachusetts police officer also face disciplinary action for Facebook postings about the rally.

  Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich

    A lawsuit claims a woman got an extra topping on her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

    A Kentucky police officer faces disciplinary action in connection to a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman struck and killed after a car rammed into a counter-protest at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA.

    A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.

  #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia's 154th birthday.
  Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st.

  Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

