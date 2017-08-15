City council in WV moves forward with nuisance cat ordinance

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A city council in West Virginia has approved the second reading of an ordinance that would stop people within its limits from keeping cats that create a nuisance.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the Princeton City Council unanimously approved the second reading of the amended ordinance Monday.

Under the revised ordinance, nobody within the city limits can keep or own a cat that creates a nuisance or disturbs the peace and quiet of any neighborhood.

The amendment also prohibits residents from keeping an excessive number of cats. According to the ordinance, cat rescue owners must possess an animal rescue permit and will have to apply for the permit within seven days before taking on additional cats.

The ordinance also requires cat owners have their pets vaccinated against rabies.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

