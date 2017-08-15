All Northbound Lanes of I-77 Closed Due to Semi Crash, Debris Strikes Vehicles

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers responded to a crash near mile marker 117 between the Haines Branch and Goldtown exits of I-77 in northern Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, the semi flipped on its side, with the trailer portion of the truck going over a guardrail.

Dispatchers say that debris that flung as a result of the semi flipping struck several vehicles, including a courtesy patrol truck.

They say that only minor injuries were reported to the semi driver. No other injuries are reported.

All northbound lanes are closed as a result of the crash.

West Virginia State Police, Sissonville Fire, Jackson County EMS and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

We will continue to provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.