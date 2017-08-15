Inside Scoop on Back to School Shopping Strategies - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Inside Scoop on Back to School Shopping Strategies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - If you are like many parents, you may still be scrambling to finish that last minute shopping before your child returns to the classroom. Let us help ease your back to school blues with the inside scoop on how one local mom's shopping strategies will save you time and money.

When it comes to back to school shopping, Charleston mom, Julie Spence, has become a pro.

“At the beginning of August, I get my uniforms, see what fits from last year and what doesn't and then, I start from there,” said Spence.

She has kids starting back this week in elementary, middle and high school.

This is her main shopping strategy:

“I always get everything on sale,” added Spence. “I never buy anything full price.”

And, this savvy shopping mom relies on several tools to accomplish that!

“I use apps, especially Retail Me Not,” Spence said. “It's one of my favorites and I always use coupon codes whenever I can.”

With Retail Me Not, Julie types in her favorite store and lets it find discounts on products or even codes for free shipping.

“There’s hardly ever a time I don't find a discount,” she added.

Next up is the cartwheel app from Target and she is a big fan of their mobile deals.

“Since I've had it, I've saved almost $900,” exclaimed Spence.

It works by allowing you to scan items that you are interested in.

“So, here's the school category,” she said. “It shows you different things that they have discounted right now.”

But she really likes the hot deals section. This is where you can save up to 50% on certain items.

“I have to have really good pencils,” said Isabella, Julie’s daughter. “I love these pencils.”

Daughter Isabella looks forward to this time of the year for a different reason.

“This is the time of the year she pretty much gets a whole brand new wardrobe,” added Spence.

And her favorite find?

“New shoes! ” added Isabella. “Yes, definitely new shoes.”.

This is where Julie goes old school. She clips coupons and scans the sales papers

“Last Sunday's paper had one for a Dick's Sporting Goods,” she added. “I can usually get their tennis shoes that are pretty good price there with the coupons that I find. And, I also like to look at shoe carnival because I have buy one get 1/2 off.”

The one item Julie and Isabella both agree you should always splurge on, backpacks.

“I find my favorite backpacks at L.L. Bean,” added Isabella.

Isabella got her first Bean backpack when she was in kindergarten.

“I like the quality,” Isabella said. “But, I also like that they last for a really long time.”

And, she just got her second one. She'll be in 5th grade. So, Julie's last bit of advice: Take advantage of products with lifetime guarantees, like Bean backpacks. She simply sent back Isabella's worn out pack and L.L. Bean replaced it, free of charge! Now that's savvy shopping!

Julie says another reason online shopping works for her is because like many moms, she works full time. So being able to shop for her kids after they go to bed, helps her not only manage her money but allows her to spend her time wisely too!

