Vice President Mike Pence to Visit West Virginia

Being a hero is often about timing – being in the right place at the right time. It is about knowing when to act, what to do and how to save the day without hesitation.
It is the second time the memorial has been damaged in the past few months.
Classes start on Monday, Aug. 21.
The state said the funding supports recommendations from the Governor's Advisory Council on Substance Abuse.
Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument.
The solar eclipse is just one week away but social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
For years State Senator Joe Schiavoni has been trying to get legislation passed that holds online charter schools accountable. He isn’t the only one; House District 37 Representative Kristina Roegner has been doing the same.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health will hold the first meeting of the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board tomorrow.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he "absolutely" disagrees with removing Confederate symbols and monuments from government property, calling it the "sanitization of history."
Political debate is part of how some people determine who they will support in upcoming elections. Monday, the Ohio Democratic Party announced they had finalized plans for the first of six debates between party primary candidates running in the gubernatorial race.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that Nick Casey will no longer be serving as his Chief of Staff.
Lawmakers in Ohio are well aware that sex trafficking is a problem in the state, and have made great strides in curbing as much of it as they can.
Gov. Jim Justice says his proposed homeland security incentive for eastern U.S. coal mines would cost about $4.5 billion annually.
President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."
A city council in West Virginia has voted against a nondiscrimination ordinance that would have extended protections to LGBT residents.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
Multiple members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in Ohio, according to federal authorities.
A family recently opened their door to find a scene from a horror film. There was blood covering the walls and floors of their home. The family said there have been several break-ins recently in their neighborhood where they live.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
Being a hero is often about timing – being in the right place at the right time. It is about knowing when to act, what to do and how to save the day without hesitation.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, of the 917 active "Hate Groups" in the United States, 62 of those are currently located in the tri-state area.
A lawsuit claims a woman got an extra topping on her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
