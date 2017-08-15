Tips for Back to School Shopping at Thrift Stores

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - When it comes to back to school shopping, many parents struggle not to break the bank. With websites like Thred Up and eBay becoming more and more popular, second-hand clothing and thrift shopping is on the rise.

We wanted to see what one popular local thrift store had to offer, and, we were not disappointed.

“You can find tons of name brand stuff,” stated Kathy McKinley, Director of Community Relations, Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. “We have lots of brand new stuff, very stylish and with all those brands your kids are looking for at a fraction of the cost.”

So we joined Goodwill's Kathy McKinley to see just how far we could stretch our dollar in their Charleston store. And, to our surprise, not all thrift store clothes are second hand.

“Look at this super cute piece,” Abney said. “Let's see how much this would have originally cost us it was on sale for $40 at Express. Originally, it was a $70 sweater how much will this cost here?”

Cathy says, “$3.49!”

“What a steal,” exclaimed Abney. “This one is definitely a keeper.”

“There's an Abercrombie, stated Kathy.

“Oh, that's adorable,” Jennifer said. “Maybe we’ll put a winter outfit together.”

And, its not just the prices that keep their customers coming back!

“The profits from the store go back to the community to help with employment training programs, stated Kathy. “So more people are going back to work.”

Jennifer said, “It really benefits the community.”

“You have a whole section for denim right?" Jennifer asked.

“We do!”, Kathy exclaimed.

“Let's go jean shopping,” said Jennifer.

“And look, for those of us who are vertically challenged, they even come in petite!” Jennifer said.

“Look!,” exclaimed Kathy. “That would even go with our shirt.”

“Adorable!”, said Jennifer. “Maybe some wedges?”

And if you want to embrace a certain jean trend without spending a fortune, Goodwill has you covered.

“We'll call it distressing, it's such the rage right now,” said Jennifer. “So, if you have a problem spending a fortune for jeans that have already been ripped up, come to Goodwill and get them. Let us help you with that.”

Now, we gave you a strict $15 budget for a teen girl,” added Jennifer. “But, I want to see if I can stretch it a little bit more and get shoes.”

“I'm really digging these little wedges to go back with her yellow shirt,” Jennifer added.

So how did we do?

Take a look.

$3.49 New York and Company shirt

$4.99 for Ralph Lauren jeans

$3.99 for metallic wedges = $12.47 before taxes

My favorite outfit for a teen, college student or even a teacher: We paired a New York and Company top with Ralph Lauren jeans and metallic wedges for a grand total of $12.47 before taxes

Next up, we combine a boho chic purse with a cozy Abercrombie cardigan over a Banana Republic tank, distressed jeans and add a pop of color with Ann Taylor ballet flats for less than $20.

Boho purse $3.99, Abercrombie and Fitch cardigan $3.49, Banana Republic tank $2.99, distressed jeans $4.99 and Ann Taylor ballet flats $3.99 = 19.45 before taxes.

Remember that brand new Express sweater? We paired it with Jessica Simpson jeans, boots and other accessories for just over $15.

Express sweater 3.99 (store tag $70), infinity scarf 1.49, sunglasses 1.00, Jessica Simpson jeans 4.99 and boots 3.99 for a total of 15.46 plus tax.

Take a look at these outfits! With each piece priced at only $2.99 (before taxes) for less than $6 each!

Panda Justice top - $2.99 and jeans $2.99.

Under Armour top $2.99 and jeans $2.99.

Boy’s top $2.99 and children's place jeans $2.99.

Keep in mind Goodwill are not just there to help with back to school needs. They are also ready to assist those going back to the workforce.

Goodwill has a boutique inside their prosperity center called Suited for Success. We stopped by to see their free professional clothing they offer for people who've completed Goodwill's job readiness programs and are ready for the job hunt.

When you feel like going to work and you are more motivated to do that, you will do a better job and you know it's about the dignity that comes with work and that comes from lots of different things.

For more information, go to goodwillkv.com or call 304-346-0811. If you were interested in the program and benefiting from it, then drop by open enrollment Wednesday which is any Wednesday in the Goodwill prosperity center in Charleston from 1-3.