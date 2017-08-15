Century Aluminum retirees celebrate settlement

Seven years ago hundreds of Century Aluminum retirees and their families received letters telling them they'd lost their health care and retirement benefits.

This week a judge approved a $23 million settlement for the employees who retired from the plant in Ravenswood, WV. Tuesday those who fought for their benefits met for a picnic in Ravenswood to celebrate.

It was bittersweet for those involved because some of those who started the battle didn't live to see the victory.

"I just hope they are smiling down from Heaven and know that we tried and gave it everything we had for their sakes and the ones they left behind," said Karen Gorrell, spokeswoman for the retirees.

The Century Aluminum plant closed in 2009.