Crews respond to gas well fire in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to gas well fire in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
© MGN Online © MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening.

Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. 

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Kelley's Creek Road is shut down due to the fire.

It is not known whether the fire was intentionally set or not.

Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • I-77 North Reopens Following Semi Crash, Debris Vehicles

    I-77 North Reopens Following Semi Crash, Debris Vehicles

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-08-16 01:28:46 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash. At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers responded to a crash near mile marker 117 between the Haines Branch and Goldtown exits of I-77 in northern Kanawha County.  According to dispatchers, the semi flipped on its side, with the trailer portion of the truck going over a guardrail. Dispatchers say that debris that flung as a result of the semi flipping struck several vehicles, inc...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash. At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers responded to a crash near mile marker 117 between the Haines Branch and Goldtown exits of I-77 in northern Kanawha County.  According to dispatchers, the semi flipped on its side, with the trailer portion of the truck going over a guardrail. Dispatchers say that debris that flung as a result of the semi flipping struck several vehicles, inc...

  • Crews respond to gas well fire in Kanawha County

    Crews respond to gas well fire in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:08:24 GMT
    © MGN Online© MGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth.  No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth.  No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.

  • Update: Water Available at Distribution Sites for Ashland Residents

    Update: Water Available at Distribution Sites for Ashland Residents

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-15 21:15:39 GMT

    A number of people do not have water after a water main break in Ashland, Kentucky.

    A number of people do not have water after a water main break in Ashland, Kentucky.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.