Crews respond to gas well fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening.

Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Kelley's Creek Road is shut down due to the fire.

It is not known whether the fire was intentionally set or not.

Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.