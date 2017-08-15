WVU Football Player Arrested for DUI, to Miss Season Opener Agai - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVU Football Player Arrested for DUI, to Miss Season Opener Against VT

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A West Virginia University football was arrested and will be suspended against the season-opener against Virginia Tech.

Wide Receiver Marcus Simms, of Sandy Spring, Maryland was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

Simms, a Sophomore, made 6 catches for 95 yard and a touchdown last season in 9 games played.

On Monday night, he was suspended for the season-opener against Virginia Tech by WVU Head Coach Dana Holgorsen, though he is permitted to practice with the team until he is reinstated.

According to Coach Holgorsen, Simms must fulfill certain requirements before he is reinstated for future games, though the university did not specify what those requirements are in a release they provided.

