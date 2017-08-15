Man Wanted After Armed Robbery at Kanawha County Residence

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is wanted after an armed robbery at a residence in Kanawha County.

The armed robbery was reported on the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Institute at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to dispatchers, the home was robbed by a suspect described as a black male wearing a white shirt. The suspect did brandish a weapon during the burglary.

It is not known what was taken during the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The male suspect reportedly fled in a silver vehicle and was heading toward the Kanawha River.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crime.

