WV medical marijuana program board set to meet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia is holding its first meeting.
    
The advisory board is set to meet Wednesday at the University of Charleston. Among the topics for discussion is a work plan for the program's first year. The meeting is open to the public and will include a comment period.
    
Gov. Jim Justice signed a law April 19 making West Virginia the 29th state to allow the use of marijuana for certain medical conditions.
    
The law permits doctors to recommend marijuana be used for medicinal purposes and establishes a regulatory system. The law states that no patient or caregiver ID cards will be issued until July 2019.

