Tree-trimmer fighting for his life after falling into woodchipper

CONCORD (KRON) — A man fell into a woodchipper in Napa on Tuesday afternoon, and he is fighting for his life, according to city spokeswoman Jaina French.

The man is a city-contracted tree trimmer.

The incident happened on Karen Drive between Sutro and Malone.

He is recovering at Queen Valley Hospital and is in critical condition.

The man hurt has been identified as Jeremy Booth.

Booth is in his early 20s and has young children.

Witnesses tell KRON4 he was part of a three-man crew taking a tree down.

They were using ropes to take the high branches down, and then Booth was the man putting those branches into the woodchipper.

At one point, it appears he got tangled in a rope that went into the woodchipper and at least one of those ropes was pulling him towards the woodchipper.

They eventually got the woodchipper to turn off, but the ropes had been around his neck–and he lost oxygen.

He was in the loading area of the woodchipper when they got it stopped.

Witnesses say it was an awful situation, and they won’t forget the screams from one of the workers who was up in the tree.