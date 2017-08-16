Teenage boy electrocuted while climbing transmission tower Teenage boy electrocuted while climbing transmission tower Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines. Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines.

Man Wanted After Armed Robbery at Kanawha County Residence
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is wanted after an armed robbery at a residence in Kanawha County. The armed robbery was reported on the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Institute at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatchers, the home was robbed by a suspect described as a black male wearing a white shirt. The suspect did brandish a weapon during the burglary. It is not known what was taken during the robbery. No injuries were reported. The male suspect reportedly fled ...

One Person Transported to Hospital After Running into Bus with Bike
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been transported to the hospital after running their bike into a KRT bus. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Washington Street West. A person was riding their bike when the bike struck a KRT bus from the rear. That person was transported to the hospital with a head injury. Charleston Fire and EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information to this story as soon as we receive it.

I-77 North Reopens Following Semi Crash, Debris Vehicles
MGN Online
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash. At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers responded to a crash near mile marker 117 between the Haines Branch and Goldtown exits of I-77 in northern Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the semi flipped on its side, with the trailer portion of the truck going over a guardrail. Dispatchers say that debris that flung as a result of the semi flipping struck several vehicles, inc...

Crews respond to gas well fire in Kanawha County
© MGN Online
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.

Busy Charleston Street Shut Down Due to Crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...

US 35 Reopens Following Semi Crash
FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are closed after a vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge. One tractor-trailer overturned, resulting in one injury. The extent of injuries to that individual are unknown at this time. Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. We will provide more informatio...

Man Charged for Terroristic Threats After Threatening Officers and Family
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after making threats to law enforcement and his family with gasoline. Troopers responded to the 9400 block of Scarberry Lane near Ona for a domestic in progress at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers were advised that Brandon Chapman was being violent with his family and threatened to turn his dogs loose on the police. According to a release, officers were advised that Chapman additionally made threats to "pour gas o...