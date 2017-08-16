Teenage boy electrocuted while climbing transmission tower

Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines.
Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash. At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers responded to a crash near mile marker 117 between the Haines Branch and Goldtown exits of I-77 in northern Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the semi flipped on its side, with the trailer portion of the truck going over a guardrail. Dispatchers say that debris that flung as a result of the semi flipping struck several vehicles, inc...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash. At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers responded to a crash near mile marker 117 between the Haines Branch and Goldtown exits of I-77 in northern Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the semi flipped on its side, with the trailer portion of the truck going over a guardrail. Dispatchers say that debris that flung as a result of the semi flipping struck several vehicles, inc...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.
A number of people do not have water after a water main break in Ashland, Kentucky.
A number of people do not have water after a water main break in Ashland, Kentucky.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A busy street in Charleston is shut down following a serious accident. The 800 block of Washington Street West near the Go-Mart is shut down after a vehicle struck a pole. The roadway is shut down and is expected to be shut down for some time. There is no word on injuries at this time. Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story a...
FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are closed after a vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge. One tractor-trailer overturned, resulting in one injury. The extent of injuries to that individual are unknown at this time. Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. We will provide more informatio...
FRAZIERS BOTTOM, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are closed after a vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. on US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge. One tractor-trailer overturned, resulting in one injury. The extent of injuries to that individual are unknown at this time. Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and Winfield Fire responded to the crash. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. We will provide more informatio...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.
Being a hero is often about timing – being in the right place at the right time. It is about knowing when to act, what to do and how to save the day without hesitation.
Being a hero is often about timing – being in the right place at the right time. It is about knowing when to act, what to do and how to save the day without hesitation.
An evidentiary hearing on the deal will be held in Charleston.
An evidentiary hearing on the deal will be held in Charleston.