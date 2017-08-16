Police: Man dies after being electrocuted while stealing copper from Ohio business

A death investigation is underway in Ohio, after police say a man died from electrocution while trying to steal copper from a business.
Protesters will face felony charges for toppling a nearly century-old Confederate statue in front of a North Carolina government building, the sheriff said Tuesday.
A lawsuit claims a woman got an extra topping on her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.
A Kentucky police officer faces disciplinary action in connection to a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman struck and killed after a car rammed into a counter-protest at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
Multiple members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested in Ohio, according to federal authorities.
Neighbors were shocked to find out a former murderer moved into their neighborhood, and even more surprised and concerned when his house was shot at over the weekend. The home is just feet from the Grandview Elementary School playground. Shannon Edens and her daughter Ariel were playing outside when Edens told 13 News, the weekend drive-by shooting was out of character for the neighborhood.
An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after police say a three-year-old was found in the back seat of a running vehicle, under a pile of debris that was pulled from a dumpster.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.
Being a hero is often about timing – being in the right place at the right time. It is about knowing when to act, what to do and how to save the day without hesitation.
An evidentiary hearing on the deal will be held in Charleston.
