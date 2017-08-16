Cabell county Schools to Allow Students Out Early for Eclipse - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cabell county Schools to Allow Students Out Early for Eclipse

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Students in at least one West Virginia county will be allowed to get out of school early to watch next week's solar eclipse.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday that parents will be allowed to pick up students up to one hour early next Monday as an excused absence. The county's school system will operate on a regular schedule that day.

A small part of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse. About 90 percent of the sun will be covered in West Virginia. The eclipse will peak about 2:33 p.m. locally. That's around the time most elementary schools in Cabell County begin dismissing for the day.

Some schools have eclipse glasses for distribution to students.

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

