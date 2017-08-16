Cedar Point announces new roller coaster ‘Steel Vengeance’

Cedar Point has announced its newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance.” According to the theme park, the coaster will be 205 feet high and feature a 90-degree initial drop 200 feet down to the earth, almost 30 seconds of airtime (the most on any roller coaster on Earth), four head-over-boots inversions, ricocheting movements left-to-right, up-to-down and side to side.
Officials in Kentucky are investigating a McDonald's after a woman reported finding a needle tip in her hamburger.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
Seven years ago hundreds of Century Aluminum retirees and their families received letters telling them they'd lost their health care and retirement benefits. This week a judge approved a $23 million settlement for the employees who retired from the plant in Ravenswood, WV. Tuesday those who fought for their benefits met for a picnic in Ravenswood to celebrate. It was bittersweet for those involved because some of those who started the battle didn't live to see the victor...
An evidentiary hearing on the deal will be held in Charleston.
"...The current price-gouging situation has created so much friction, it's even dividing fans."
Being a hero is often about timing – being in the right place at the right time. It is about knowing when to act, what to do and how to save the day without hesitation.
It is the second time the memorial has been damaged in the past few months.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.
Students in at least one West Virginia county will be allowed to get out of school early to watch next week's solar eclipse.
