Man drives to hospital after nail shot into heart

A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
The rampage caused more than $100,000 in damage to the liquor store under construction at a Walmart and to construction equipment.
A man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into — and cleaned.
AUSTIN, TX (KEYE) - New video was released Wednesday from a car that crashed down from a parking garage. Back on July 13th, a woman was hospitalized after her vehicle plunges to the street from a 7th floor parking garage in Downtown Austin. It happened around the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Streets. Police say the car fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another car down below. "The police officer said he saw the video and he said, '...
A back-to-school display at a Walmart caused an uproar on social media and now the company is apologizing.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.
Students in at least one West Virginia county will be allowed to get out of school early to watch next week's solar eclipse.
