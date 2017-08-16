Juvenile Missing Out of Southeast Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Juvenile Missing Out of Southeast Ohio

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing juvenile in Ohio.

According to a release from the Pike County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts.

She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds.

If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabouts please contact the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111.

