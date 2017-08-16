26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, after several weeks of ongoing investigation into drug trafficking crimes in Fayette County, Officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force filed felony criminal complaints against multiple individuals Wednesday.

Sheriff's Deputies and Officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force are currently spreading out across the county in an attempt to arrest these individuals.

Felony drug charges are pending against the following individuals:

Gregory Skaggs, age 50, of Ansted- 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Paul Adkins, age 50, of Oak Hill- 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Michael Dougan, age 28, of Oak Hill- 2 Counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Shannon Carte, age 46, of Victor- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Christopher Layne, age 43, of Victor- 4 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Jerry Beaver, age 45, of Scarbro- 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Bobbie Bickford, age 40, of Rosedale Trailer Park in Oak Hill- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Chris Burnette, age 21, of Meadow Bridge- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Wesley Bowles, age 33, of Meadow Bridge- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Jamie Baker, age 44, of Rosedale Trailer Park in Oak Hill- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Raymond Howells, Hr., age 40, of Gauley Bridge- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. James Housley, age 46, of Smithers- 1 count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. William Chapman, age 32, of Mount Carbon- 1 count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Brittany Hopkins, age 23, of Mount Carbon- 1 count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Justin Stanley, age 32, of Fayetteville- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Tyson Kincaid, age 41, of Mount Hope- 1 count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Brittany Clough Williams, age 26, of Powellton- 1 count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Amanda Brown, age 37, of Belva- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Joey Oiler, age 46, of Smithers- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Russell Lee Taylor, AKA Lee Taylor, age 41, of Mount Hope- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Penny Browning, age 24, of Oak Hill- 1 count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. (Browning is also wanted on a capias warrant after her failure to appear in the Fayette County Magistrate Court. She is also wanted on a Bail-piece after skipping out on a previous bond posted by First Action Bail Bonds.) Freddie McCallister, Jr., age 44, of Fayetteville- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Joshua Luke Jarrett, age 26, of Fayetteville- 3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Kevin Browning, age 48, of Oak Hill- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Roger Ingram, age 39, of Oak Hill- 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Robert Newman, age 51, of Victor- 2 Counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

These 26 individuals face a combined total of 58 felony counts of drug-related charges.

At the time of this release the following individuals have been arrested:

Michael Dougan was arrested by Deputy B.K. Fernandez. Robert Newman was arrested by Corporal Rachel Stephens. Raymond Howells, Jr. was arrested by Deputy K.V. Halstead. Justin Stanley was arrested by Sergeant T.N. Mooney. Stanley now faces two additional felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, as he was in possession of both methamphetamine and diazepam at the time of his arrest by Sergeant Mooney. Jerry Beaver was arrested by Deputy B.K. Fernandez. Freddie McCallister was arrested by Deputy S.K. Neal.

Each of these people have been arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and the bond for each has been set at $35,000.00.

The drugs purchased from these individuals during this investigation consisted primarily of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, but also include some controlled purchases of prescription narcotic pills.

"Drugs are a scourge in every community across our County," said Sheriff Fridley. "We are constantly working to identify and arrest individuals engaged in the sale and delivery of dangerous drugs."

"These investigations are greatly facilitated through the information we receive through the public," added Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. "Investigators follow up on each tip received. It may take a while, but we are working diligently to effectively address the drug problems so prevalent in our communities."

Anyone having any information concerning the location of any of these remaining individuals is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867 or through the Crime Stoppers P3 app on cellular phones. You may also submit tips and information through the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

This ongoing investigation is conducted by officers of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.