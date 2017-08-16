Lease Agreement Approved to Allow Shawnee Park to Develop into S - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Lease Agreement Approved to Allow Shawnee Park to Develop into Sports Complex

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Shawnee Park Shawnee Park

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, the Kanawha County Parks Commission met Wednesday and voted to approve a lease agreement with the City of Dunbar for Shawnee Park which will allow the Park to be developed into a Multi-Sports Complex. 

The City of Dunbar voted earlier this week unanimously to approve the lease agreement. 

RELATED STORYPublic Hearing Held On Proposed Shawnee Park Sports Complex

According to the release, this decision comes after multiple public hearings being held by the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Parks Commission and the City of Dunbar regarding the multi-sports complex being developed at Shawnee Park.

The lease agreement requires approval by the National Parks Service prior to it being fully executed. 

RELATED STORYMeetings Continue for Building of Dunbar Sports Complex

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “This project has received tremendous support from the community and region as a whole and I am looking forward to the next steps in the project and to begin building the Complex.  I am grateful to the City of Dunbar and the Parks Commission for their hard work on this project.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lease Agreement Approved to Allow Shawnee Park to Develop into Sports Complex

    Lease Agreement Approved to Allow Shawnee Park to Develop into Sports Complex

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-08-16 21:19:00 GMT
    Shawnee ParkShawnee Park
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, the Kanawha County Parks Commission met Wednesday and voted to approve a lease agreement with the City of Dunbar for Shawnee Park which will allow the Park to be developed into a Multi-Sports Complex.  The City of Dunbar voted earlier this week unanimously to approve the lease agreement.  RELATED STORY: Public Hearing Held On Proposed Shawnee Park Sports Complex According to the release, this decision comes aft...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, the Kanawha County Parks Commission met Wednesday and voted to approve a lease agreement with the City of Dunbar for Shawnee Park which will allow the Park to be developed into a Multi-Sports Complex.  The City of Dunbar voted earlier this week unanimously to approve the lease agreement.  RELATED STORY: Public Hearing Held On Proposed Shawnee Park Sports Complex According to the release, this decision comes aft...

  • Movie starring Sylvester Stallone to soon begin filming in Ohio; extras wanted

    Movie starring Sylvester Stallone to soon begin filming in Ohio; extras wanted

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-08-16 21:12:55 GMT

    Producers of a new movie starring Sylvester Stallone are looking for extras to play a role in the film. “Escape Plan 3” is expected to begin filming in Ohio on September 18. 

    Producers of a new movie starring Sylvester Stallone are looking for extras to play a role in the film. “Escape Plan 3” is expected to begin filming in Ohio on September 18. 

  • Cedar Point announces new roller coaster ‘Steel Vengeance’

    Cedar Point announces new roller coaster ‘Steel Vengeance’

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:05:56 GMT

    Cedar Point has announced its newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance.” According to the theme park, the coaster will be 205 feet high and feature a 90-degree initial drop 200 feet down to the earth, almost 30 seconds of airtime (the most on any roller coaster on Earth), four head-over-boots inversions, ricocheting movements left-to-right, up-to-down and side to side.

    Cedar Point has announced its newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance.” According to the theme park, the coaster will be 205 feet high and feature a 90-degree initial drop 200 feet down to the earth, almost 30 seconds of airtime (the most on any roller coaster on Earth), four head-over-boots inversions, ricocheting movements left-to-right, up-to-down and side to side.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-08-16 22:25:18 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tree-trimmer fighting for his life after falling into woodchipper

    Tree-trimmer fighting for his life after falling into woodchipper

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:46 AM EDT2017-08-16 12:46:18 GMT

    The man is in his early 20s and has young children. 

    The man is in his early 20s and has young children. 

  • Man drives to hospital after nail shot into heart

    Man drives to hospital after nail shot into heart

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:58:42 GMT

    A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.

    A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.

  • Former officer pleads guilty to bribing woman with sex

    Former officer pleads guilty to bribing woman with sex

    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.

    A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.