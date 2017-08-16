Lease Agreement Approved to Allow Shawnee Park to Develop into Sports Complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, the Kanawha County Parks Commission met Wednesday and voted to approve a lease agreement with the City of Dunbar for Shawnee Park which will allow the Park to be developed into a Multi-Sports Complex.

The City of Dunbar voted earlier this week unanimously to approve the lease agreement.

RELATED STORY: Public Hearing Held On Proposed Shawnee Park Sports Complex

According to the release, this decision comes after multiple public hearings being held by the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Parks Commission and the City of Dunbar regarding the multi-sports complex being developed at Shawnee Park.

The lease agreement requires approval by the National Parks Service prior to it being fully executed.

RELATED STORY: Meetings Continue for Building of Dunbar Sports Complex

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “This project has received tremendous support from the community and region as a whole and I am looking forward to the next steps in the project and to begin building the Complex. I am grateful to the City of Dunbar and the Parks Commission for their hard work on this project.”