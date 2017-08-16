More stores open this week at Crossings Mall in Elkview, WV

Wednesday more stores opened their doors at the Crossings Mall in Elkview, WV. Each business brings with it hope for a community and opportunities for people looking for work.

"They are great people. We missed them," said Roger Farmer. He was the first in line at McDonald's Wednesday morning.

The store sat idle for over a year. But with the bridge to the Crossings Mall back open the restaurant is once again ready to welcome customers.

"You know what has really been exciting is how the customers just love seeing some of the employees," explained McDonald's owner John Ebert.

The Crossings Mall parking lot was packed with activity including shoppers visiting their favorite stores and employees heading to work or helping to get stores back open.



The Goodwill store is now open to customers as well.

"Outside, inside it has been busy," explained Goodwill employee Charity King. "It is good because people are coming in and people are like 'hey it is open sweet'."

Throughout the shopping plaza there are signs looking for people to come to work.

Kroger and Kmart are still working to get their stores ready to reopen.