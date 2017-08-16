West Virginia Lawmakers Study Medical Marijuana in Colorado

With legal Medical cannabis coming to West Virginia, the state is getting ready. Twenty-two Mountain State government and business leaders traveled to Colorado over the weekend, to assess what that state did right, and wrong. Several lawmakers went, too, including Republican Delegate Ron Walters, and Democratic Delegate Mike Pushkin.

"The medical cannabis bill passed overwhelmingly in the West Virginia Legislature and it passed overwhelmingly because it has overwhelming support from the people. I believe we owe it to the people who could possible benefit from this, to get it right," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

Among the lessons learned; that Colorado barcodes and tracks medical marijuana from when it is planted; to when it is harvested, processed, and then sold.

"Colorado has been doing this for 17 years. We needed to learn from them, what they did right, and what they did wrong, and how they keep it away from children," said Del. Ron Walters, (D) Kanawha.

Also of interest to the Mountain State, studies showing that opioid use has declined in Colorado and other states with legal medical cannabis.

"The opioid use rates drop, for a whole host of reasons, but the fact of the matter is the opioid rates drop and that's definitely something we could benefit from here," said Del. Mike Pushkin.

Medical marijuana will be available in West Virginia, in July 2019.

"With dollars tight here at the capitol,lawmakers are quick to point out that they paid their own way to the medical marijuana fact-finding conference in Colorado, and no taxpayer dollars were used," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.