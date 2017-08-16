Deputies Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing WV Man - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing WV Man

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? He is reported missing from southern West Virginia.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harley E. Mullins was last seen on Monday at his grandmother's house in Lindside, WV.

Harley is described as 6'4" tall, about 180 lbs, and has brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a white 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing WV License plate 7ZD187.

If anyone knows his whereabouts contact the Monroe Sheriff Department at 304-772-3912.

