Woman wins $1.6 million in Las Vegas – inside the airport

Man drives to hospital after nail shot into heart A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.

Did you receive "free cruise" robocalls? You could get up to $900 Carnival Corporation's Fathom Granted Approval by Cuba to Cruise from U.S. to Cuba (Handout: Carnival Corporation/PR Newswire) (WCMH) – If you received robocalls offering a free cruise, you could be eligible for up to $900 as part of a lawsuit settlement. The class action lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group made illegal robocalls on behalf of Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian. The lawsuit claims those calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The companies have settled the lawsuit and will pay up to $300 per call you received, to a maximum of $900. RMG has provided a list of phone...

Former officer pleads guilty to bribing woman with sex MGN Online A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.

Man Wanted After Armed Robbery at Kanawha County Residence KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is wanted after an armed robbery at a residence in Kanawha County. The armed robbery was reported on the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Institute at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatchers, the home was robbed by a suspect described as a black male wearing a white shirt. The suspect did brandish a weapon during the burglary. It is not known what was taken during the robbery. No injuries were reported. The male suspect reportedly fled ...

WVU Football Player Arrested for DUI, to Miss Season Opener Against VT Photo courtesy of Arre.st. WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A West Virginia University football was arrested and will be suspended against the season-opener against Virginia Tech. Wide Receiver Marcus Simms, of Sandy Spring, Maryland was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Simms, a Sophomore, made 6 catches for 95 yard and a touchdown last season in 9 games played. On Monday night, he was suspended for the season-opener against Virginia Tech by WVU Head Co...