Did you receive “free cruise” robocalls? You could get up to $900

Producers of a new movie starring Sylvester Stallone are looking for extras to play a role in the film. “Escape Plan 3” is expected to begin filming in Ohio on September 18.
Producers of a new movie starring Sylvester Stallone are looking for extras to play a role in the film. “Escape Plan 3” is expected to begin filming in Ohio on September 18.
Cedar Point has announced its newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance.” According to the theme park, the coaster will be 205 feet high and feature a 90-degree initial drop 200 feet down to the earth, almost 30 seconds of airtime (the most on any roller coaster on Earth), four head-over-boots inversions, ricocheting movements left-to-right, up-to-down and side to side.
Cedar Point has announced its newest roller coaster, “Steel Vengeance.” According to the theme park, the coaster will be 205 feet high and feature a 90-degree initial drop 200 feet down to the earth, almost 30 seconds of airtime (the most on any roller coaster on Earth), four head-over-boots inversions, ricocheting movements left-to-right, up-to-down and side to side.
Officials in Kentucky are investigating a McDonald's after a woman reported finding a needle tip in her hamburger.
Officials in Kentucky are investigating a McDonald's after a woman reported finding a needle tip in her hamburger.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
Seven years ago hundreds of Century Aluminum retirees and their families received letters telling them they'd lost their health care and retirement benefits. This week a judge approved a $23 million settlement for the employees who retired from the plant in Ravenswood, WV. Tuesday those who fought for their benefits met for a picnic in Ravenswood to celebrate. It was bittersweet for those involved because some of those who started the battle didn't live to see the victor...
Seven years ago hundreds of Century Aluminum retirees and their families received letters telling them they'd lost their health care and retirement benefits. This week a judge approved a $23 million settlement for the employees who retired from the plant in Ravenswood, WV. Tuesday those who fought for their benefits met for a picnic in Ravenswood to celebrate. It was bittersweet for those involved because some of those who started the battle didn't live to see the victor...
An evidentiary hearing on the deal will be held in Charleston.
An evidentiary hearing on the deal will be held in Charleston.
"...The current price-gouging situation has created so much friction, it's even dividing fans."
"...The current price-gouging situation has created so much friction, it's even dividing fans."
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.
A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
A former police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to bribery in an official manner for having sex with a woman in exchange for not giving her a ticket.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
Plague is an infectious disease infamous for killing millions of Europeans in the Middle Ages.
Students in at least one West Virginia county will be allowed to get out of school early to watch next week's solar eclipse.
Students in at least one West Virginia county will be allowed to get out of school early to watch next week's solar eclipse.
Officials in Kentucky are investigating a McDonald's after a woman reported finding a needle tip in her hamburger.
Officials in Kentucky are investigating a McDonald's after a woman reported finding a needle tip in her hamburger.