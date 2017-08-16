Woman caught snorting cocaine off iPhone in parent pick-up line at middle school

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is facing drug charges after police caught her snorting cocaine off her iPhone in a Lee County middle school parent pick-up line.

A school resource officer says he was on the second floor of Lexington Middle School in Fort Meyers when he spotted 39-year-old Christina Hester in her car in the parent pick-up line, chopping a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen with a credit card. He says he then saw Hester take a cut straw and snort the cocaine.

The officer asked Hester to get out of her car and come into his office inside the school, where the woman told him she had, “a little bit of drugs.”

The officer later found 0.5 grams of cocaine in Hester’s purse.

Hester was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.