Man Arrested After Standoff with Deputies in Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One man has been arrested for Domestic Violence and Felonious Assault against a law enforcement officer after standoff in Vinton County, Ohio.

At just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call was received from an individual in Hamden, OH, stating that Charles Waters, age 59 of Hamden, had been with the caller and was “going crazy and tearing things up”, but had left the residence.

After several minutes of searching, Waters was located back at the original address.

As deputies pulled into the driveway, shots were fired by Waters and he went back into the residence.

Two individuals were able to get out of the residence. A standoff ensued for several minutes, until deputies were able to take Waters into custody.

Waters has been transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for Domestic Violence and 3 counts of Felonious Assault against a law enforcement officer.

Sheriff Justice would also like to thank all the Agencies who assisted in this investigation including the Hamden Police Department, Wellston Police Department, Jackson Co Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vinton County EMS, and the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.