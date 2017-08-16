Shooting Reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported on the 700 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar at just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

It is not known whether there were any injuries at this time, but a suspect described as a black male driving a silver Ford Crown Victoria is wanted in relation to the case.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Dunbar Police, along with Kanawha County Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.