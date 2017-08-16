Shooting Reported in Kanawha County

Stay with 13 News for the latest on this story.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on the 700 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar at just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At this time, dispatchers say that one person was injured in a home at that location. It is not known what the extent of injuries are to the individual at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Dunbar Police, along with Kanawha County Fire and EMS ...
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing child in Ohio. 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds. If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabo...
Investigators say an Ohio teenager was electrocuted and fell about 30 feet to the ground after climbing a transmission tower supporting high-voltage power lines.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed after a semi crash. At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers responded to a crash near mile marker 117 between the Haines Branch and Goldtown exits of I-77 in northern Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the semi flipped on its side, with the trailer portion of the truck going over a guardrail. Dispatchers say that debris that flung as a result of the semi flipping struck several vehicles, inc...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to an active gas well fire in Kanawha County this evening. Dispatchers say it happened near Kelley's Creek Road in Mammoth. No injuries have been reported at this time. Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on the scene.
A number of people do not have water after a water main break in Ashland, Kentucky.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The man is in his early 20s and has young children.
A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.
Producers of a new movie starring Sylvester Stallone are looking for extras to play a role in the film. “Escape Plan 3” is expected to begin filming in Ohio on September 18.
Officials in Kentucky are investigating a McDonald's after a woman reported finding a needle tip in her hamburger.
